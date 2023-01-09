Stefanie A. Miller

“To know that one life has breathed easier because you lived here. This is to have succeeded.” — Ralph Waldo Emerson

Beloved wife, mother, sister and friend, Stefanie “Stefy” Ann Miller (Moe) passed away peacefully at home on Dec. 31, 2022, following a brief illness.

Stefanie was born in La Crosse on Jan. 10, 1964, to Janet and John Moe. A beautiful child with a fiery temperament and charismatic personality, she naturally drew others to her. Whether it be school mates at Hogan, in Girl Scouts or Warriors, she always was ready for fun, fiercely loyal and a defender of the underdog. As a child, a teacher noted to her parents that she “was not like her sister,” to which her parents replied, “We know.” As a sister she conspired with Sarah to exploit any and all flaws in their parenting plans and rules, usually at dad’s expense. A budding young chemist, she joined with Sarah in an epic (and explosive) experiment in their bedroom, which the “units” never knew about. Although she could get into epic fights with her sister that included hair pulling and hand to hand combat, NO ONE BUT NO ONE could mess with her sister. And that feeling was absolutely reciprocated.

Stefanie graduated from La Crosse Central High School in 1982. During this time, she met lifelong friend, Kim Yancey (Thompon), another strong woman who inspired Stefanie’s daughters. A gifted student, she loved history and was constantly reading on all manner of history topics. Stefanie was also a cheerleader for the wrestling team, which inspired a love of WWE that she shared with her daughters when they were young.

After high school, Stefanie followed in her mother’s footsteps and studied nursing at Viterbo University, graduating in 1987. A gifted healer, just as her mother was, Stefanie worked at various nursing homes and hospitals during her career; the last 18 of which were spent working in medical oncology at Gundersen Lutheran.

Stefanie met Jeffrey C. Miller, A.K.A. Moon Man, in 1988 while working at St. Joseph’s Nursing Home in La Crosse. They married on Aug. 6, 1994. They had three daughters together and shared a love that puts romance novels to shame. Her daughters Scarlet, Emily and Caitlin were the greatest joys in her life and she was immensely proud of them and the women they grew to be.

After retiring, Stefanie spent her time reading from her vast collection of books, learning about Ireland, watching soccer (GO LIVERPOOL!), completing jigsaw puzzles, enjoying patty melts from Rosie’s and spending time with her beloved husband, daughters, sister (while keeping them all in line as only she could). She also enjoyed spoiling the family pets Oliver, Oreo and Remington (her sister’s pup).

Stefanie is survived by her husband, Jeff; her daughters: Scarlet, Emily, and Caitlin; and her sister, Sarah Moe. She is also survived by her aunts: Marilyn Carroll and Barbara Jerome; and her uncle, Clarence Justin; as well as numerous cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Janet and John Moe; and her beloved Oliver and Oreo.