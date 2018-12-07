Stephanie Lorraine (Peterson) Knoble
LADYSMITH, Wis. -- Stephanie Lorraine (Peterson) Knoble, 52, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018, at her residence in Ladysmith.
Stephanie was born October 16, 1966, in Viroqua, to James (Jim) and Janice Peterson. She attended Viroqua High School and has lived in the Ladysmith area for several years. She enjoyed the outdoors at an early age and especially fishing throughout her entire life.
She had a vibrant personality and a beautiful spirit that so many were blessed to witness and be a part of. She was funny, outgoing, affectionate, courageous and resilient. She would befriend anyone and when you were in her company you wanted to stay.
While her death was unexpected, alcoholism haunted and ultimately stole her from this world. She fought this disease throughout her adult life and continued to battle for her sobriety until the very end. We would do anything to bring her back, however alcoholism wouldn't let its grip go until she was gone.
She was preceded in death by her father, Jim Peterson; and brother, Kurt Peterson.
Stephanie is survived by her daughter, Julie (Sean) D'Orazio of Oregon, Wis.; mother, Janice Peterson of Viroqua; four brothers, Chuck (Jenny) Olson, Lancaster, Ohio, Jeff (Lissa) Peterson of Aurora, Colo., Kent Peterson of La Crosse, Stephen (Shelly) Peterson of Colorado Springs, Colo.; and sister, Julie (Will) Quartrone of Rockwall, Texas.
A private ceremony for family members will be held at a later date.