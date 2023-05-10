Stephanie was born on January 11, 1971, to Dennis and Betsy Stannard in La Crosse, Wisconsin. She grew up in the Mayfair Addition neighborhood of Onalaska, Wisconsin, where she climbed apple trees, ran through cornfields, and began many lifelong friendships. She attended Fauver Hill Elementary School and Onalaska Middle and High Schools and was a gifted athlete that was selected to the All-State Alpine Ski team that represented Wisconsin at the National Eastern High School Championships in Vermont.

Upon graduation from high school, Stephanie went on to study education at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, where she received her degree. She was a natural teacher that carried on her family’s long tradition of educators descending from the Hedalen Valley area of Norway.

Always curious and up for an adventure, Stephanie student taught in Limerick, Ireland, before relocating to San Antonio, Texas. There she grew many new enduring friendships, embraced a new culture, received honors as a brilliant teacher, married Jason Bruns, and started a family, giving birth to Mathea and Camryn. Her family then moved to Minneapolis, where Julian was born. As a stay-at-home Mom, Stephanie babysat Stella McGarry, who became one with the family, and now Steph had a “classroom” of four to nurture, inspire, teach, and encourage creative play. In 2018, she was diagnosed with breast cancer, was divorced, and in 2020 began her metastatic cancer fight.

Steph will be remembered for her love of her children and family, her bright smile, her love of animals, nature, and the outdoors, and her ability to bring laughter and joy to those around her. She was a rare and beautiful mix of intensity, compassion, tenacity, and love. From her unforgettable, hearty laugh to her delightful facial expressions to her quick, fiery, intelligent wit—they all comprised the magnetic personality we adored.

Stephanie is survived by her three children, Mathea, Camryn, and Julian; her parents, Dennis and Betsy, her sister, Carrie (Steve) Markos; her niece, Aidenn Markos; her nephew, Evan Markos; fourteen cousins; and 12 aunts and uncles.

With her last words, using incredible strength and grace, Stephanie let her children and family present know that she was sorry and didn’t want to go, but that she was not afraid to die and that she loved us. While we are left brokenhearted by Steph’s passing, we find solace in knowing that she was at peace with this outcome and that her light and memory will shine through all that knew her.

Her celebration of life will be held at English Lutheran Church in La Crosse on May 20, 2023, with 10:00 a.m. visitation and 11:00 a.m. service led by Pastor Mark Kvale. Here she was baptized, attended Sunday School, was confirmed, married, and had Mathea and Camryn baptized. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Sierra Club or Coulee Region Humane Society in Stephanie’s name.

A green burial announcement will be made at a later date.