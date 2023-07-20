EAU CLAIRE — Stephen C. Kouba, 72, of Eau Claire passed away Sunday, July 16, 2023, at Amber’s Nature View in Eau Claire.

Stephen was born on June 30, 1951, in Chippewa Falls, the son of Clarence and Helen (Dupey) Kouba. He attended Chippewa Senior High School in Chippewa Falls and Chippewa Valley Technical College.

He worked many years at Career Development Center and at Old Country Buffet in Eau Claire. Steve always enjoyed working at the Old Country Buffet.

Steve was an active member of Immaculate Conception Church for many years. Steve enjoyed cooking, reading, decorating and riding his bicycle. He enjoyed riding around town and rode on the bike trails.

One of Steve’s passions was watching the Packers play and collecting Packer memorabilia. When Steve greeted someone, it was always with a big, generous smile and a friendly hello.

Steve is survived by one sister, JoAnn (Michael) Russell of Eau Claire; and two brothers: Mark (Patricia) Kouba of Elk Mound, and Larry (Pamela) Kouba of Princeton, Texas; one uncle, David (Janice) Dupey of Exeland, Wisconsin; one aunt, Connie Rose of Eau Claire; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and other relatives and friends.

Our family would like to extend our sincere appreciation to all of the wonderful friends, co-workers and so many support staff who helped Steve to live a fulfilling life that he so deserved. He was truly blessed with the compassion and generosity of so many.

Steve’s last months were spent at Amber’s Nature View in Eau Claire. A big “thank you” to the staff for the loving care and compassion shown to Steve. In the final stages of Steve’s life, Mayo Hospice provided comfort and care along with support to his caretakers and family.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at Holy Ghost Catholic Church, Chippewa Falls. Rev. Brandon Guenther, will be celebrant of the funeral Mass. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Chippewa Falls, after the Mass.

Friends and family are welcome for visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at Holy Ghost Church in Chippewa Falls.

Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is serving the family.

Family and friends may express online condolences at www.horanfuneralhome.com.