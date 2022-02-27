WEST SALEM — Stephen J. Lobeck, 76, of West Salem, WI, passed away peacefully at the Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center in La Crosse, surrounded by family, on Tuesday, February 22, 2022. He was born July 9, 1945, in Columbus, WI, to Elmer and Margaret (Schilling) Lobeck and attended schools in Columbus. Stephen graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture, where he met his wife, Susan, of 42 years. They were married Jan. 11, 1969. Stephen, Susan, and family planted seeds in several cities, establishing a large network of friends before settling down in the La Crosse area in 1985.

Stephen worked in the agriculture business for several years before starting Four Seasons Landscaping in 1990. He was a hard worker and took pride in his landscaping work.

Following the passing of Susan, he married Mary Linse. They enjoyed 4 years together until she passed in 2017. Four years ago, Stephen was blessed to fall in love again with his partner, Cathy Harris. Throughout the last four years, they enjoyed many fun adventures including trips to Marco Island, the Porcupine Mountains, and New York. Stephen and Cathy have enjoyed life together.

Stephen was an avid Badger fan, having Badger football tickets for 45 years. He enjoyed outdoor activities such as camping, downhill skiing, hiking, hunting, and fishing. His passion was spending time with family and friends and most of all enjoying his grandchildren. He loved being outside working and putzing on the “farm.” He was an active member of St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Onalaska.

Stephen is survived by his partner, Cathy Harris; and his three daughters: Jodi (Steve) Hansen of Sun Prairie, WI, Ami (Brian) Schmidt of Sun Prairie, WI, and Lindsey (Chris) Shian of Lakeville, MN; six grandchildren: Jordan and Cameron Hansen, Allison and Griffin Schmidt, Emma and Aidan Shian; two sisters: Christine (Philip) Lodewick, Susan (George) Krug; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Charles (Cathy) Carisch and Chris (Adrienne) Carisch; and several nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife of 42 years, Susan Lobeck; his 2nd wife, Mary Lobeck; his parents, Elmer and Margaret Lobeck; and his in-laws: C. Behlmer Carisch and Charlotte Carisch.

Funeral services will be held at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 1, at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1201 Main St., Onalaska, with Pastor Shane Krause officiating. Burial will be at Hillside Cemetery in Columbus, WI on Wednesday, March 2. Friends and family may call at the church on Tuesday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. Memorials may be given to St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church or American Heart Association. Schumacher-Kish Funeral Home of La Crosse is assisting the family. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.

The family would like to thank the Palliative/Hospice team at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center for their support and care for Stephen and his family.