LA CROSSE—Stephen K. Meyers Sr., 81, of La Crosse passed away on March 28, 2022, at Bethany St. Joseph Care Center with family by his side.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 1, 2022, at North Presbyterian Church, 1327 N Salem Rd, La Crosse, WI 54603 with visitation taking place from 10:00 a.m.—11:00 a.m. Military Honors and a luncheon will follow the service. Stephen’s full obituary can be viewed at couleecremation.com