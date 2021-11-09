Stephen Lawrence Pavela, Jr., aged 98 years, passed away in La Crosse on November 6, 2021, at the home of his son and daughter-in-law, Dr. Stephen and Jeanne Pavela, surrounded by his family.

Steve was born on September 25, 1923, in La Crosse to Stefan and Eleanor (Shuda) Pavela. He graduated from Aquinas High School in 1941 and from the University of Notre Dame in 1948. His Notre Dame education was interrupted during World War II while he served in the Navy in the Mediterranean theater of operations. Steve was united in marriage to Marian Dorothy Stellick on June 12, 1948, at St. Wenceslaus Church in La Crosse, Wisconsin. When Marian died in 2019, they had celebrated 71 years of marriage.

Growing up in La Crosse’s historic Goosetown neighborhood, Steve became an accomplished athlete in his high school and then university years. He turned down several offers to enter professional baseball, the first offer at age 15 years. Instead, he became a Catholic high school teacher and coach in Michigan City, Indiana for seven years and then returned to La Crosse to join his father in the Pavela Construction Company. But soon after, he returned to his love of athletics when he became the Executive Director of the Wisconsin Independent Schools Athletic Association, a job that he held for 30 years. Steve’s foresight and winsome personality laid the groundwork for the eventual merger of Wisconsin private and parochial schools into the public schools Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association.

Steve’s life included service to numerous civic and church organizations. In 1988, he became Festmaster of the La Crosse Oktoberfest and he and Frau Marian remained active for many years. He served his church as a lay lector at Blessed Sacrament Parish for nearly 50 years. In 1990, Steve was named a Knight of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem, a Catholic order of knighthood. In 2004, he received the Harvey G. Foster Distinguished Alumnus Award from the University of Notre Dame. Though he had many accomplishments and received many awards, Steve will be remembered for his cheerfulness, attitude of humility and gratitude and especially his treatment of all persons with equal dignity regardless of stature or their state of life.

Steve was preceded in death by his wife, Marian, his brother, John (Cubba) Pavela and one sister, Mary Spika. He is survived by his four children: Dr. Stephen (Jeanne) Pavela, Thomas (Shelley) Pavela, Anne (Thomas) Gees, and Mary Sue (Joe) Jungen; by 13 grandchildren and 42 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by two sisters, Jane Miller of Stamford, Connecticut, and Helen (Donnie) Flynn of La Crosse, Wisconsin, and a sister-in-law, Carol Stellick.

A funeral Mass will be held at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 13, 2021, with Father Peter Raj as the principle celebrant. Visitation will be at Blessed Sacrament Church on Friday, November 12, 2021 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., and on Saturday at 9:00 a.m. prior to the funeral Mass. Entombment will be in the Catholic Cemetery Mausoleum.

The family expresses their gratitude to the wonderful staff of Benedictine Villa for their compassionate care over the past several years, and to Dr. Scott Cunningham and his staff at Mayo-Franciscan. Memorials may be given to the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe, Blessed Sacrament Parish or Aquinas Catholic Schools Foundation.

