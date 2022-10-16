OAKLAND, Calif. — Stephen Matthew “Matt” Haug, 60 of Oakland, Calif., passed away suddenly on Monday, October 10, 2022. Matt was born August 14, 1962, in Los Angeles, Calif., to Dr. Stephen and Rose Mary (Fitzpatrick) Haug. The family moved to La Crosse, Wis., when Matt was three years old. He attended St. Thomas More Grade School and graduated from Aquinas High School in 1980.

Matt was a highly regarded Acupuncture Clinician specializing in pain management. He attended the New College of California, Southwest School of Botanical Medicine and the American College of Traditional Chinese Medicine. His expertise was often requested at forums and for setting professional guidelines.

Matt had a hilarious sense of humor with his perfectly timed raise of the eyebrow, smirk of his mouth and his perfect brief quips. Matt was also a gifted writer and loved being outdoors, reading and watching old classic movies. He was blessed with many deep, loyal, long term friendships.

In addition to his mother, Rose Mary; he is survived by sisters: Michaela and Annie (Craig); nieces: Allie, Claire, Stephanie and Sophie; nephews: Nick and Matt; as well as great-nephews: Weston, William, Wade and Lee. He was preceded in death by his father, Dr. Stephen Haug; and brothers: George and Jim.

A Mass Of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in La Crosse. Rev. Sam McCarty will officiate. Committal will take place in the St. Joseph Mausoleum at Catholic Cemetery, La Crosse. Visitation will be held at the church on Tuesday morning from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass. Memorials are preferred. Online guestbook may be signed and condolences left at www.schumacher-kish.com.