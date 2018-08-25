SPARTA — Stephen T. Ruetten, 90, of Sparta died Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 27, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Sparta, with Father Juan Pedro and Deacon David Allen officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Family and friends are invited to call from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Sunday at Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home, Sparta, with a rosary at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue from 10 a.m. until time of services Monday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to St. Patrick's School Tuition Scholarships.