WINONA — Stephen Thomas Allard, 59, of Winona passed away on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022.

Stephen was born May 2, 1963, in Manchester, New Hampshire, to Maurice and Joan (Tierney) Allard. He graduated from Manchester Central High School before going on to receive both his bachelor's and master's degrees from the University of New Hampshire and his doctorate from the University of Wyoming. He leaves behind his beloved daughter, Katherine, with whom he shared his love of learning and exploration. Stephen was formerly married to Sheila McDermott.

In 2002, Stephen moved to Winona to begin his career as a professor at Winona State University. After serving for 19 years as a faculty member in the Department of Geoscience, Stephen retired from the university in December of 2021. During his tenure at WSU, Stephen served on several committees and taught 13 different courses drawing on his expertise in hard rock and structural geology.

Stephen was dedicated to teaching and mentoring students through field-based research, leading courses and field trips throughout the United States, notably the many summers spent in the Black Hills of South Dakota. He was an active researcher and advised more than 40 undergraduate research students, leading to presentations at regional, national and international conferences. He served as advisor to the Geology Club for 17 years and mentored countless students during his years of service. After retirement, he received the status of Professor Emeritus by the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities Board of Trustees.

Stephen is survived by his daughter, Katherine Allard, raised in Winona; parents: Maurice and Joan Allard of Manchester, New Hampshire; siblings: David Allard and his wife, Elizabeth of Mesa, Arizona; Donna Doherty and her husband David of Orland, Maine; and Barbara Ciarla of Concord, New Hampshire; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews; and his students, closest friends and WSU colleagues.

A gathering of friends and family will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at Fawcett Junker Funeral Home, Winona.

In lieu of flowers, and to continue to support field trips and field experiences for WSU Geoscience majors, memorials can be sent to the Stephen T. Allard Memorial Fund c/o, Winona State University Foundation, 175 W. Mark St., Somsen Hall 204, Winona, Minn. 55987; www.winona.edu/foundation/.

Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home & Crematory, Winona. Online condolences can be left at www.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com.