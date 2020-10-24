BRANSON, Mo. — Stephen Willis Evert, 77, passed away Sept. 22, 2019, at his home in Branson. He received a memorial service in Branson and was scheduled to have one in La Crosse. Due to illness and COVID-19, it has been postponed a few times. A service will be held at 1 p.m. with visitation one hour prior, Saturday, Oct. 24, at Old Hickory Park, 1200 Jonathon Lane, 301 Red Apple Dr., 55947. Because of COVID-19 concerns the celebration service will be outside in a park shelter.

Steve was born in Prairie du Chien, Sept. 30, 1941, the son of the late Willis and Margaret (Sletteland) Evert. A 1959 graduate of Onalaska High School. He graduated from UW-La Crosse, in 1963 and received a Master’s in counseling from St. Thomas.

Steve taught and coached from 1963 through 1983, in the St. Paul school system. He became a certified out-patient counselor and worked in hospitals in Las Vegas, Modesto and Sacramento, Calif., Fond du Lac, Wis., and Des Moines, Iowa. He retired in 2007, after a career as an owner of assistive living homes in northern Wisconsin, and moved with his wife, Beth, to Branson.