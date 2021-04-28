Steve E. Nyen, age 58, of Blair, WI passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 25, 2021 at UW Hospital in Madison, surrounded by his loving family. Steve was born on March 19, 1963 in Whitehall, WI to Wayne and Lillian (Walsted) Nyen. He graduated from Blair High School in 1981. Steve married the love of his life, Marsha Mattson on October 5, 1991 in Blair, WI and have been married for 30 years.

Steve was a perfectionist, he loved spending time with his family and had many hobbies. He enjoyed deer hunting, restoring his 1963 Nova SS, monkeying around in his shop, working on his stuff, but also other’s things, such as carburetors or small engines. Steve enjoyed riding motorcycles, when he was younger would ride wheelies on his bicycle and rode his unicycle all over town. He enjoyed antique shopping, watching Counting Cars, American Pickers and SpongeBob. Steve also enjoyed woodworking, building model cars and drawing. Steve taught his kids everything they know. He enjoyed spending time with his late dog, Abby, eating ice cream and ice chips, loved Marsha’s home-made chocolate chip cookies, apple pie and her cooking.