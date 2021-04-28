Steve E. Nyen, age 58, of Blair, WI passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 25, 2021 at UW Hospital in Madison, surrounded by his loving family. Steve was born on March 19, 1963 in Whitehall, WI to Wayne and Lillian (Walsted) Nyen. He graduated from Blair High School in 1981. Steve married the love of his life, Marsha Mattson on October 5, 1991 in Blair, WI and have been married for 30 years.
Steve was a perfectionist, he loved spending time with his family and had many hobbies. He enjoyed deer hunting, restoring his 1963 Nova SS, monkeying around in his shop, working on his stuff, but also other’s things, such as carburetors or small engines. Steve enjoyed riding motorcycles, when he was younger would ride wheelies on his bicycle and rode his unicycle all over town. He enjoyed antique shopping, watching Counting Cars, American Pickers and SpongeBob. Steve also enjoyed woodworking, building model cars and drawing. Steve taught his kids everything they know. He enjoyed spending time with his late dog, Abby, eating ice cream and ice chips, loved Marsha’s home-made chocolate chip cookies, apple pie and her cooking.
Steve worked several jobs over the years, he delivered old glass bottle milk with Jerry Mattison, worked with Gary Graves farming on square bluff, farmed with Werner Haas in Taylor, sheering sheep. He was employed at Coast to Coast, Miller’s Hardware and NAPA Auto Parts for 25 years.
Steve is survived by his loving wife, Marsha and their two children: Amanda (Amber) Nyen, Nevin (Paige) Nyen and Steve’s children Jessie Nyen and Jennifer Nyen and their families. He is further survived by his mother, Lillian (Walstad) Nyen; siblings: Warren Nyen, David (Marie) Nyen, Jim (Sue) Nyen, Lori (Todd) Reismann; many nieces; nephews; relatives and friends.
Steve is preceded in death by his father, Wayne; sister, Lou Nyen; grandparents: Basil and Eunice Nyen, Edward and Evelyn Walstad; stepdaughter, Sara Mattson and his precious dog, Abby.
Steve touched so many hearts and will be deeply missed by all.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. in the Blair Lutheran East building (First), Pastor Paul Sannerud will be officiating. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, April 30, 2021 at the Blair Lutheran East building, also one hour prior to the service on Saturday. Burial will follow the service at the Rest Haven Cemetery in Blair, WI.
Kratz Funeral Home-Portage (www.kratzfuneralhome.com) is assisting the family with arrangements.