BLAIR—Steve E. Nyen, age 58, of Blair, WI passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 25, 2021 at UW Hospital in Madison, surrounded by his loving family. Steve was born on March 19, 1963 in Whitehall, WI to Wayne and Lillian (Walsted) Nyen. He graduated from Blair High School in 1981. Steve married the love of his life Marsha Mattson on October 5, 1991 in Blair, WI and have been married for 30 years.

Steve is survived by his loving wife Marsha; and their two children: Amanda (Amber) Nyen, Nevin (Paige) Nyen; and Steve’s children: Jessie Nyen and Jennifer Nyen and their families. He is further survived by his mother Lillian (Walstad) Nyen; siblings: Warren Nyen, David (Marie) Nyen, Jim (Sue) Nyen, Lori (Todd) Reismann; and many nieces, nephews relatives and friends.

Steve is preceded in death by his father Wayne, sister Lou Nyen, grandparents Basil and Eunice Nyen, Edward and Evelyn Walstad, stepdaughter Sara Mattson and his precious dog Abby.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. in the Blair Lutheran East Building (First), Pastor Paul Sannerud will be officiating. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, April 30, 2021 at the Blair Lutheran East Building, also one hour prior to the service on Saturday. Burial will follow the service at the Rest Haven Cemetery in Blair, WI

Kratz Funeral Home-Portage www.kratzfuneralhome.com is assisting the family with arrangements.