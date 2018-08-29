Steve Graf

SIOUX FALLS, S.D./HOKAH, Minn. — Steven P. Graf, 62, of Sioux Falls, and formerly of Hokah passed away to his eternal home at the Dougherty Hospice House, Sioux Falls, Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. He was born to Lawrence and Luella (Flatten) Graf Feb. 19, 1956. He grew up on the family farm near Brownsville, Minn., and graduated from La Crescent High School in 1974. He continued his education at Western Technical College in La Crosse, obtaining a degree in wood technics. Steve worked as a finishing carpenter for most of his adult life. He took great pride in building beautiful custom staircases and cabinetry. He was a perfectionist in his work. He furthered his education with a two-year architectural construction engineering technology degree from Southeast Technical College, Sioux Falls, in 2005. After that he started and owned his own home improvement business.
He enjoyed hiking and skiing in the mountains of Colorado when he lived in Colorado Springs. When he moved to Sioux Falls, he enjoyed biking on the beautiful trails along the Big Sioux River.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and nephew, Nick Clare. He is survived by siblings, Larry (Elaine), Rosanne (Bernie) Buehler, Marie (Ron) Clare, Cecil (Lisa), Philip (Michele), Janelle (Kevin) Jennings; and many nephews and nieces.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 1, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services La Crescent Chapel, 111 South Oak St. The Rev. Gregory Havel will officiate. Burial will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery Hokah. Friends may call on the family Saturday morning from 10 a.m. until the time of services at the funeral home.
Online guestbook may be signed at www.schumacher-kish.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Dougherty Hospice House, Sioux Falls.