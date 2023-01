LA CROSSE — Steve J. Radtke, 71, of La Crosse, passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at the Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 7, at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 200 West Avenue South, La Crosse. Visitation will be held Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the services.