LA CROSSE—Husband, father, brother and friend, Steve Pitsch of La Crosse died February 7, 2023, at home after battling various cancers for more than seven years. He also fought back against the cytokine storm resulting from an adverse reaction to his latest cancer treatment. Delivering this Christmas Miracle allowed him to spend his final weeks at home surrounded by family. His life was marked by love, hard work, selfless service to others, and attention to detail. He most liked seeing his family happy, spending time on the golf course or with a hunting crew and fixing stuff (or giving advice on fixing stuff). Steve was born on July 3, 1939, in Chippewa Falls to Robert and Stella (Savord) Pitsch, who named him Frederick Stephen after his paternal grandfather. He was the oldest of 10 children. The family moved to La Crosse when his father was hired to manage a local clothing store. Steve returned to Chippewa Falls at age 7 to live with his grandparents temporarily after their landlord, the county sheriff, illegally sought to evict them; the family eventually bought a home built to address housing needs for veterans.

After graduating from Aquinas High School in 1957, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served two years in Germany. Upon his return to La Crosse, Steve enrolled at UW-La Crosse while also working part-time for Wettstein & Sons, owned by the family who lived near his parents on Denton Street. The company offered Steve an apprenticeship, and he worked as one of their most trusted electricians until his retirement in 2002. He was a perfectionist. If a job was unfinished at the end of the day, he worked until it was complete and refused to record the overtime. He also worked as the electrical inspector for the Town of Shelby. He was a 60-year member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, for which he held a variety of leadership positions. In addition to his service to IBEW, Steve was a member and leader of the Catholic men’s social group Sokols, a member of the Cathedral Grade School school board, a youth hockey coach, and an usher at several La Crosse Catholic parishes. He played softball and golf in city and church leagues and hunted deer and birds with the same group of friends for decades.

He was modest and humble, and he enjoyed spending time with family, friends, neighbors, and pretty much anyone else he met. He liked to pay for dinner out and entertain at home.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Stella Pitsch; siblings: Georgia Pitsch, David Pitsch and Patti (Jim) Finn; and in-laws: Lloyd and Marguerite Caya. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Julie Pitsch; his five children: Mark (Mary Skemp), Anne (Roberto) Santiago, John (Debbie), Brian (Jeanne Hoffman), and Laura (Travis) Bullard; and his seven grandchildren: Henry Pitsch, Xavier Santiago, Sophie Pitsch, Elsa Pitsch, Madalena Santiago, Sophia Hoffman, and Leo Bullard. He is further survived by his siblings and their spouses: Mike (Sandy) Pitsch, Sue (Jerry) Gora, Paula (Tom) Breidel, Mary Pitsch, Pam (Jim) Kowal, and Joe (Cheryl) Pitsch, along with numerous nieces, nephews, and in-laws.

Special thanks to Drs. Cepoi, Winegarden, and Deetz; the rest of the Mayo Clinic 9th floor care team; and the Mayo Hospice team for their compassionate care of Steve.

The family recommends reflecting on Steve’s life at the Viterbo University FSPA Prayer Garden, where a section is dedicated in honor of Steve and Julie.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Monday, February 13, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at Mary, Mother of the Church Parish in La Crosse. Visitation begins at 9:00 a.m. in the church. Interment with military honors will be held in Catholic Cemetery.

