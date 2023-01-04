Steve “Pops” Alton, beloved husband of Mary Brenton Alton, passed away in the family home surrounded by his loved ones on December 28, 2022. Born in La Crosse, Wis., on January 19, 1956.

He found the love of the outdoors, farming, fishing, and hunting at a young age. He was an accomplished athlete as De Soto High School Pirate. Shortly after graduation, he married Virginia Boardman and had two beautiful daughters (later divorcing).

He started his career as a Machinist with Machine Products (Precision Technologies) of La Crosse. This experience took him to Brunner Manufacturing of Mauston and then onto Generac Power Systems of Whitewater in 1998. This is where he met the love of his life, Mary Brenton, along with two beautiful girls. After 23 years of service, Steve retired as a Quality Control Inspector in Jefferson.

In his retirement, he and Mary moved to Medford. He had the pleasure to spend time “up north” surrounded by family, cards, and conversation. He lived a full life and will be missed.

Survivors include his wife, Mary; mother Patricia Alton; siblings Jackie Pettera, Danny (Lori) Alton, Reese (Tony) Brenengen. Blended family of children Lyndell (Rick) Stuessel, Lacey (Brian) Hein, Alison Ulrich, Kelcie (Crandel) Weissmiller. Along with a large extended and loving family. Steve was preceded in death by his father, Dale Alton, and brother Jefferey Alton.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Holmen American Legion January 28, 2023, from 3:00 to 7:00 pm.