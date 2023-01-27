VIROQUA—Steve R. Seidel, age 63, of Viroqua, passed away at his home on Sunday, January 15, 2023. He was born on December 29, 1959, to Wendelin and Margaret (Mitchel) Seidel. He attended school in Viroqua and following his education, he farmed and worked at various jobs in the area, including the Viroqua Golf Course and Lowe Manufacturing. He was baptized and confirmed at the Middle Coon Valley Lutheran Church. Steve enjoyed woodworking and riding his motorcycle. He was very proud to be a grandfather and enjoyed spending time with his family.
Survivors include his wife, Heather; his children: Harley (Nick) Sobczak, R.J. Olson (Kassie Root); his grandchildren: Isaac Sobczak, Phoenix Sobczak, Theo Spangler, and Ivy Spangler; mother-in-law, Lonnie Ives; sisters-in-law, Tara Peterson and Angie (Carl) Schmidt; his siblings: Allen (Cindy) Seidel, Ray Seidel, Kathy Peterson, Doug (Patty) Seidel, Cheryl (Mike) Rumppe, Marilyn Seidel, Marion (Nick) Ligtenberg, Mark Seidel, and Brian Seidel; several nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends.
Steve was preceded in death by his parents.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be mailed to Vosseteig Funeral Home in care of the Seidel family.
A Celebration of Steve’s Life is being planned for a later date. Online Condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.