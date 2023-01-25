VIROQUA—Steve R. Seidel, age 63, of Viroqua, passed away at his home on Sunday, January 15, 2023. He was born on December 29, 1959, to Wendelin and Margaret (Mitchel) Seidel. He attended school in Viroqua and following his education, he farmed and worked at various jobs in the area, including the Viroqua Golf Course and Lowe Manufacturing. He was baptized and confirmed at the Middle Coon Valley Lutheran Church. Steve enjoyed woodworking and riding his motorcycle. He was very proud to be a grandfather and enjoyed spending time with his family.