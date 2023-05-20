CHIPPEWA FALLS — Steven B. Plendl, 67, of Chippewa Falls, town of Tilden, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at home after a brief illness. He will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved him.

Steve was born in Madison to William and Elizabeth (Buechner) Plendl on December 31, 1955, and grew up in Waunakee. Steve graduated from Waunakee High School, began working as a machinist, and later became a tool and die maker.

On June 25, 1983, Steve married Ann Karls. Steve and Ann moved their family to the Chippewa Falls area in 1989, where Steve worked at several area businesses before becoming a machine tool instructor at Chippewa Valley Technical College. After retiring from his teaching career, he enjoyed giving back to the Tilden community by serving as the town of Tilden clerk.

Steve was a devoted husband and caring father, and he especially loved spending time with his family and playing with his seven grandchildren. He also enjoyed fishing, woodworking, playing cards, and volunteering at St. Peter’s Catholic Church and School in Tilden.

Steve is survived by his wife, Ann; children, James (Katie), Ellen, David (Angie), John (Clare), and Andrew; and seven grandchildren. Steve is further survived by his siblings Kathy (Keith) Clemens; Karen (Larry) Meinholz; Dan (Chris) Plendl; Rich (Kris) Plendl; and Kevin (Debbie) Plendl.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 24, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Tilden. The Rev. Msgr. Michael J. Gorman will be celebrant of the funeral Mass. Inurnment will be in St. Peter’s Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Peter’s School, McDonell Area Catholic Schools, or to your local library.

Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 23, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Tilden. There will be a Christian vigil service at 4 p.m. on Tuesday at the church.

Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.

Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.