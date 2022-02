ONALASKA — Steven B. Rand, 73, of Onalaska passed away Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at Gundersen Health Systems, La Crosse.

Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m., Saturday, March 12, 2022, at The Gathering Place, 133 Mason Street, Onalaska. Visitation will be from noon until the time of services.

To view his obituary in its entirety, leave his family online condolences, and view the Zoom link for the services please visit the funeral home’s website at www.couleecremation.com.