Steven D. Stoeffler, age 56, of La Crosse passed away Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse. He was born on April 21, 1965, the son of John and Margaret (McCauley) Stoeffler. Steve graduated from Prairie du Chien High School in 1983. He worked as an assistant manager at McDonalds during high school. He later worked for over 30 years in various management positions within the Kwik Trip organization. After an early retirement, he found his true calling and happiness in life as a volunteer at several charities, including the Alano Club in La Crosse where he sponsored and inspired countless individuals. Most of all, he loved and cherished his family. He is survived by his siblings: Phyllis (Jerry) Tippery, Tammy Cram, Ken (Mary), Dennis (Tina), Tim (Tracy); and sister-in-law Debbie Stoeffler; numerous nieces and nephews; his dogs, Chance and Sadie; and several close friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Mike Stoeffler.