WAUKEE, IA—Steven Douglas Honken, age 63 of Waukee, passed away Thursday, November 3, 2022 at Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines, Iowa.

Steve was born to David and Nancy (Thompson) Honken in Mason City, Iowa on December 26, 1958. Throughout the years, Steve worked as a truck driver for companies like Kwik Trip, Pronto and most recently, Pitney Bowes. He enjoyed fishing trips to Wisconsin, family vacations to Las Vegas and was always there offering a helping hand to anyone in need.

Steve is survived by his son, Skylar Honken of Wisconsin; parents: Dave and Nancy Honken of Wisconsin; siblings: Carol (Dale) Hilgenberg of Waukee, Mike (Lissa) Honken of Waukee and Linda (Tim) Cook of Adel and step-children: Courtney Sandy/Jake Felber and Cody (Rachel) Sandy both of Wisconsin. He was preceded in death by his grandparents: Alvin and Lillian Honken and Jerry and Martha (Volden) Thompson.

A visitation was held on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon at Ernst Funeral Home in Waukee. Steve was laid to rest at the Waukee Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Steve’s son, Skylar Honken, c/o Ernst Funeral Home.