ROCHESTER, Minn. — Steven E. Bartz, 54, of Rochester passed away unexpectedly Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, at Our Saviors Lutheran Church. Pastors Jonathan and Jean Schmidt will officiate. Burial will follow in the Neshonoc Cemetery, West Salem. A visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, at the Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home, Jostad Chapel, 121 N. Youlon St., West Salem. A full obituary will follow. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.

