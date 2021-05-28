WHITEWATER—Steven Emmet Parrish, 68, Whitewater, formerly of Tomah, WI passed away at home on Monday, May 17, 2021 surrounded by his family after a courageous battle with lung cancer.
Steve was born on January 4, 1953 in Milwaukee, WI to Lorenzo and Joyce (Doyle) Parrish. He graduated from Royall High School in Elroy, WI in 1971. He then went on to make a lifelong career in maintenance engineering and retired 5 years ago.
Steve lived a simple life and found joy in spending time with his loved ones. He loved the outdoors and was an avid fisherman and hunter. He was also a Wisconsin sports enthusiast. He loved to watch the Badgers, Bucks and Brewers, but believed that there was no greater team then the Green Bay Packers.
One of his greatest qualities was his relationship with his grandchildren. He was affectionately known as “Gramps” by them and their friends. He was a hands-on grandpa and spent as much time with them as he could. He was truly up for anything. This would include fishing trips, rooting them on at sporting events, playing video games, board games, puzzles, going strawberry picking, dying Easter eggs, carving pumpkins, attending music concerts, State Fair trips and even attending a Comic-Con event.
He will be remembered for his great love of family, his gentle soul, a tireless devotion to his grandchildren, a witty sense of humor, and a lifestyle of simplicity.
He is survived by his children: Nate (Molly) Parrish, Whitewater, Christopher Parrish, Milwaukee; grandchildren: Bryce and Maci Parrish; siblings: Vikki Parrish, Madison, Gail (Walter) Spodeck, Shallimar, FL, SueAnne (Bill Rudy) Parrish, Louisville, KY, Wanda Elliott, Tomah, WI, Jan Parrish, Hoonah, AK, Scott Parrish, Winston-Salem, NC, Tracy Parrish, Tomah, WI, Jill (Marc Gabrielson) Noel, Onalaska, WI. He is preceded in death by his mother Joyce Chase and step-father, LaVerne Chase, father Lorenzo Parrish.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, May 28, 2021 at 11:00a.m. at 550 N. Newcomb St. Whitewater, WI 53190. A visitation will be held on Thursday, May 27, 2021 from 4:00-7:00p.m. at the funeral home and on Friday from 10:00a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. As an expression of sympathy you may wish to consider memorials to Rainbow Hospice or to the UW Carbone Cancer Center. Online condolences may be made at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com