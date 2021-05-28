WHITEWATER—Steven Emmet Parrish, 68, Whitewater, formerly of Tomah, WI passed away at home on Monday, May 17, 2021 surrounded by his family after a courageous battle with lung cancer.

Steve was born on January 4, 1953 in Milwaukee, WI to Lorenzo and Joyce (Doyle) Parrish. He graduated from Royall High School in Elroy, WI in 1971. He then went on to make a lifelong career in maintenance engineering and retired 5 years ago.

Steve lived a simple life and found joy in spending time with his loved ones. He loved the outdoors and was an avid fisherman and hunter. He was also a Wisconsin sports enthusiast. He loved to watch the Badgers, Bucks and Brewers, but believed that there was no greater team then the Green Bay Packers.

One of his greatest qualities was his relationship with his grandchildren. He was affectionately known as “Gramps” by them and their friends. He was a hands-on grandpa and spent as much time with them as he could. He was truly up for anything. This would include fishing trips, rooting them on at sporting events, playing video games, board games, puzzles, going strawberry picking, dying Easter eggs, carving pumpkins, attending music concerts, State Fair trips and even attending a Comic-Con event.