Steven F. Schlicht, 65, of La Crescent, MN passed away on Saturday, July 31, 2021 in his home.

He was born on December 6, 1955 in La Crosse, WI to Donald and Beverly (Colburn) Schlicht. He is survived by a sister Debra (Craig) Spies of Dakota, MN. There will be no services. Schumacher – Kish Funeral & Cremation Services, La Crescent Chapel is assisting the family.