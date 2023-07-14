RIVER VALLEY—He found a Place called Valley, where he found a farm that reminded him of his childhood, in Valley Wisconsin. When he retired from the Carpenters union after 30 years he retired and moved to valley on the farm in 1996. He loves his Bingo, his lawnmower and the peace that comes with watching his birds, History, flying, traveling. And always inquisitive.

He is preceded by Jean Molenda (his wife), Quinn (his son) and Patsy (his sister). He leaves behind his Son Ralph and his wife Anne, his sisters Jeanie and Barbera, five grandchildren Trinity her husband Chris, Hailey and her husband Dave, Spencer, Rachael, and Anelia and three great-grandchildren Damen, Alice, and Madeline and many other family members. He also leaves behind close friend Gloria and many others within the community.

Celebration of life will be held on July 15, 2023 at S2934 Valley Ave. La Farge, Wisconsin at 12:00 to 3:00 p.m.

All flowers/cards/donations please send to above address