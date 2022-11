Steven J. Smith, Einherjar; "He Who Fights Alone." Born June 20, 1979, Steven has passed on October 31, 2022. Steven will be dearly missed by many friends and family. He had a deep, inquisitive soul full of empathetic kindness. Steven dedicated his life to the architectural pursuit of the Holy Grail of enlightenment. May his spirit find peace with his ancestors. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.