Steven J. “Stell” Stellick, 62 of La Crosse, passed away at his home of cancer with his wife Lori by his side on Tuesday, February 15, 2022.

A Celebration of Steve’s life will be held from 1:00-4:00 P.M. Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Moose Lodge, 1932 Ward Avenue, La Crosse. Please feel free to dress casually and wear your favorite sports attire. For a complete obituary and online guestbook, please visit www.schumacher-kish.com.