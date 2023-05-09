CHIPPEWA FALLS — Steven James Decker, 70, passed away April 30, 2023, from complications of liver cancer. He was born to Gloria and Gordon Decker on Sept. 27, 1952, in Chippewa Falls. He grew up in the Chippewa Valley alongside seven siblings.

In his youth, Steve enjoyed playing music and spending time with friends. After graduating from Chippewa Falls High School in 1970, Steve enlisted in the Army as a preventive medicine specialist supporting the 95th Evacuation Hospital in Da Nang, Vietnam, from March 1972 to March 1973. For distinguishing himself by meritorious service in connection with military operations against a hostile force in the Republic of Vietnam, he consistently demonstrated exemplary professionalism and initiative in obtaining outstanding results. His rapid assessment and solution of the numerous problems in the area of preventive medicine inherent in a combat environment greatly enhanced the allied effectiveness against a determined and aggressive enemy. For his loyalty, diligence and devotion to duty, he was awarded the Bronze Star Medal.

Following his honorable discharge from the Army, Steve obtained a bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Stout. An adept troubleshooter, Steve spent many years working as a computer technician. Truly a dedicated Wisconsin sports fan, Steve followed the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers and Bucks, and the UW Badgers.

Steve is survived by six siblings; his wife of 23 years, Jocelyn; daughter, Carissa; adopted son, Michael; two stepdaughters: Kristin and Heather; and Molly, his loyal Goldendoodle companion.

We honor his service to his family, community and nation and ask that you consider making a donation to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund or the Wounded Warriors Project in remembrance of Steve.