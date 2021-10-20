Steven “Jig” Louis Kulcinski, 70, of La Crosse, passed away at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse on Friday, October 15, 2021. He was surrounded by family and had had a full day of visitors who treasured him. He was born in La Crosse on March 6, 1951, to Steven “Putter” and Selma (Sprain) Kulcinski. He was baptized and confirmed at Mount Calvary Ev. Lutheran Church in La Crosse.

Steve met many interesting people during his educational experience as he attended Hamilton Elementary, Washburn Elementary, Lincoln, Our Redeemer’s Day Program, Medary School and Workshop, and WWTC. As a teen, Steve’s love of music (and his mother’s sacrifice of her living room), brought the neighbor kids into their home to listen to records, play drums, tambourines, maracas, and guitars (complete with an amplifier). He loved having drum lessons, talking to Lindy Shannon, and following the music of local bands. He also had fun following the fashion of the 60’s and 70’s with bell bottoms, Nehru jackets, silk scarves, fringed leather vests, and clogs. He participated in the ARC La Crosse Bowling program that eventually became part of Park & Rec and Special Olympics. As a young adult, Steve moved into the ARC La Crosse group home on Division Street. He worked or volunteered at various places during his life; Riverfront, ORC, the Moose Lodge, Johnnie’s Restaurant, and Chileda to name a few. In his later years, Steve enjoyed plays, music performances, walking at Pettibone, cooking and Sunday coffee clutches with friends.

Steve had the ability to make people smile and to bring out the best in them. He was a good son, a very fun brother, a thoughtful, loving nephew and grandson, an attentive uncle and great uncle, and a faithful friend.

Steve is survived by two sisters, Barbara Fjerestad of Estelline, South Dakota and her children, Mark Fjerestad and Heather (Jon) Neff and their children, Jackson, Lily, and Owen, and Sandra Herold of La Crosse, and her children, Cole Herold and Mirian (Paul) Young and their children, Ashton and Elijah. Steve is further survived by his aunt, Charlene Kulcinski; his uncle, Arden “Sonny” Sprain; and numerous cousins. Steve had two special friends who also survive him, Hal Hiebert and Steve Thesing. He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, godparents, numerous aunts and uncles, and several cousins.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, October 22, 2021, at Mount Calvary Ev. Lutheran Church in La Crosse. Pastor Robert Wassermann will officiate. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery, La Crosse. Visitation will be held from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m., Thursday, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crosse and from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service on Friday at the church. An online guest book is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.