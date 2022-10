Steven Kenneth Stach, 75, passed away peacefully in his home on Friday, September 30, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Onalaska. Visitation will be held at the church on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass.