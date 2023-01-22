ONALASKA — Steven M. Ashenbrenner passed away on January 10, 2023, after a courageous and lengthy battle with cancer. Steve was born in Shawano, Wis., on August 3, 1955. He attended Shawano High School and played baseball, first base and outfield. Baseball became a fascination for Steve and he had a remarkable memory of baseball players and statistics. He was an avid Brewer fan. Steve also liked hunting with his labrador, Riley, while he was living in Osseo.

Steve is survived by his mother, Diane Ashenbrenner of Shawano, Wis., and his sister, Mary Pleshek of Bonduel, Wis. His father, Lyle, passed away on March 28, 2018. His close friends were Rich Fischer, Chip Kubi, Jim Guenther and Sid Bateman.

Steve resided in Osseo, Wis., Milwaukee, Wis., and Minneapolis, Minn. He moved to Onalaska in the ’80s and was a truck driver for several companies. He served in the Marine Corp in 1976-1978 and was stationed in Camp Pendleton and San Diego.

Thanks to the nursing staff at Gundersen and La Crosse County Hospice for their outstanding care of Steve and to Dickinson Family Funeral Home for their services. Also to Rich Fischer and Sid Bateman for their time spent taking care of Steve. There will be no services at this time.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be shared at www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.