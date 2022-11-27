HOLMEN — Steven M. Haugen, 74, of Holmen, passed away Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, at his home. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1010 Sill St., La Crosse. Pastor Phillip Waselik will officiate and burial will be in the Green Mound Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family at the church on Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and again on Friday from 10 a.m. until time of services. For a complete obituary and online condolences, please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.