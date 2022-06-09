ST. LOUIS PARK, MN—Steven M. Kleinheinz, 59, of St. Louis Park, MN died Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis, MN.

Steve was born September 11, 1962, in Chippewa Falls, the son of John “Jack” and Elizabeth (Troppoli) Kleinheinz. Steve graduated from Chippewa Falls Senior High School and UWEC. He was a self-employed project manager.

Steve is survived by his mother, Betty of Chippewa Falls; two brothers: David of Chippewa Falls, and Paul of Minneapolis; two sisters: Karen (Steve Clark) of San Jose, Costa Rica and Donna (Dr. Richard Londraville) of Copley, Ohio; nieces and nephews: Ryan, Jenna, and Michelle Clark, Lyle and Opal Londraville; and other relatives and friends.

Steve was preceded in death by his father, John Kleinheinz.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at St. Charles Church in Chippewa Falls. Rev. Ethan Hokamp will be celebrant of the funeral Mass. Interment will be in Hope Cemetery in Chippewa Falls.

Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until the time of services at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at the church.

Steve’s family prefers memorials to the charity of your choice.

Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.

Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.