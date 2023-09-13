DEWEY, AZ—Steve Lane was born on April 7, 1949, in Menomonie, Wisconsin. As soon as Steve could hold a fishing rod, gun, or tool, he was off taking life by the horns. He worked and hunted with his grandfather, Herb on the farm, ice fished with his dad, Rusty, explored the natural world, and engineered his own car out of plywood and a lawnmower engine.

Steve was the second oldest, his brother, Ronald Russel was the oldest child. They were the older siblings of Cynthia and Jonathon, who were born six and eight years later.

He fell in love with Belinda Jo Mickelson, while attending high school. They graduated in 1967 and were married in 1968. They bought a small house in Menomonie while they attended Stout State University earning their teaching degrees. Their daughter, Kimberli Jo Lane was born October 18, 1969.

Steve and Jo graduated from Stout State University and began working in Rice Lake, Wisconsin for a year. When Kimberli was 3 years old, they moved to Coos Bay, Oregon where Steve worked as an Industrial Arts instructor and Jo worked as a teacher, counselor, and administrator in the North Bend school system for over 25 years.

With only a couple of years left until retirement, Steve and Jo moved to the Medford, Oregon area. There they built the house of their dreams, complete with a wrought iron gate, a glass sunroom, a serpentine stone swimming pool and a greenhouse, up in the hills southwest of Medford.As they aged, the house held too much upkeep. As the free spirits they were, they built a new dream home in Cibola, Arizona where they could continue their life of adventure.

Kimberli married Scott McLean and had two children, Erica and Peter. Erica married Bryan Kawata and has two sons, Connor (3) and Cayden (1). Peter McLean married Abigail Attig and has a loving dog, Orion.

Steve’s wife of almost 50 years, Jo, passed away from cancer in 2018 (at the age of 68). Steve passed away August 31, 2023, of problems resulting from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease and Bladder Cancer.

A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held on November 25 in Cibola, AZ with family and friends.

On the July 4th weekend in 2024, a family gathering will be held at the Lutheran Cemetery gravesite in Menomonie and at Steve’s sister’s farm near Pepin, WI. Dr. Cynthia Lane’s theme will be “Lots of good food, fun stories of Steve’s wild adventures, and sharing time with loving family and friends.”

For more information on the Celebration of Life gatherings in Cibola or WI and to RSVP, please contact Kimberli Kuljian, (805) 714-6908.