WESTBY — Steven P. Berger, 60, of Westby died Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse following a yearlong battle with cancer. He was born May 12, 1962, to Rudolph and Delilah (Hoilien) Berger. Steve graduated from Westby High School in 1980. He drove trucks for Kwik Trip, BJ Transport and operated Berger Trucking before purchasing A-1 Septic and Drain Cleaning in 2008.

Steve loved to have fun and wanted everyone around him to enjoy life. He fought bravely and remained positive through his health struggles. He loved his John Deere tractors and being on his farm. Steve’s grandchildren were very special to him and he loved his family and friends.

Survivors include his children, Paige (Delbert) Welch and Lee (Tatiana) Berger; 6 grandchildren, Delilah, Avalynn, Brielle, Celina, Emilia Berger and Oakley Welch; his siblings, Kathryn (Greg) Berger, Peggy Gale, Charlie (Kathy) Berger, Susan (Ron) Mann, Linda (Eddy) Betthauser, Nancy Zitzman, Michael and Jeff Berger and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a nephew, Todd Berger.

A visitation will be held from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept., 27, 2022, at the Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley. Burial will be in the Our Savior’s Lutheran Cemetery in Westby. Condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com.