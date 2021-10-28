Steven P. Druschke, 69, of Holmen, passed away Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at the Gundersen Health System. Memorial services will be held on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 12:00 Noon at the Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 515 McHugh Road, Holmen. Pastor Scott Skogen will officiate and burial with military honors will be in Mormon Coulee Memorial Park. Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday at the funeral home from 9:00 a.m. until time of services.