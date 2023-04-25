CATARACT—Steven R. Parmenter, 74, of Cataract, WI, passed away April 21, 2023, at Gundersen Medical Center, La Crosse, WI. Funeral Services with full military honors, will be held Friday, April 28, 2023, 2:00 p.m. at the Torkelson Funeral Home, 1132 Angelo Rd., of Sparta, WI. Family and friends are invited for visitation Friday from 12:00 p.m until the time of services at the funeral home. Family has requested that in lieu of flowers, memorials be given in Steve’s name. To read his whole obituary or to offer Online condolences please go to www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.