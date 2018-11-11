WILDWOOD, Fla. -- Steven J. Schnell, 78, of Wildwood passed away Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018, in Wildwood.
Steven was born Nov. 30, 1939, to Edwin J. and Myrtle E. (Beissel) Schnell in La Crosse. Steven married Anna M. Christian in April of 1980, she survives.
Steven proudly served his country in the Army after high school, then went to work for Norplex, working as supervisor/ manager for 30 plus years. Steven and Anna moved to Florida in 1998, where they call home. Steven belongs to St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Leesburg, the American Legion and the Eagles club.
Steven is survived by his wife, Anna; son, Michael and Diane Schnell of Minnesota; daughter, Barb and Scott Viner of Wisconsin, daughter, Lisa and Dave Rhode of Wisconsin; daughter-in-law, Leslie LeClaire of Tennessee; brother, Scott and Judy Schnell of Wisconsin; sister, Sue and Tony Krajewski of Florida, sister, Sally and Ron Sikora of Florida; four grandchildren; and one great-grandchild with another on the way.
Steven is preceded in death by his parents; and sons, Tim and Trent LeClaire.
A celebration of Steven's life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 17, at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Leesburg, with luncheon to follow after the service.
A future celebration of life will be in La Crosse at a later date.