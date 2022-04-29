LA CROSSE — Steven (Steve) Hole, 72, of La Crosse passed away Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at his home. He was born on April 22, 1950, to Larry and Lani (Arntsen) Hole. He graduated from Logan High School in 1968 and enlisted into the United States Navy in 1970, serving aboard the USS Joseph Strauss during the Vietnam War. In 1975, Steve graduated from UW-La Crosse with an education degree in mathematics and then attended graduate school at UW-Platteville and UW-La Crosse. He married Mary Latshaw on September 13, 1975, and together they had two children, Scott and Katie.

Steve spent a total of 41 years in education, dedicating his life to his students and school. He spent 32 years at Logan High School and three years at the junior high school as a math teacher. He also spent 13 years at Logan High School as the activities director. He coached Logan Middle School cross country and track for 25 years, earning several conference championships. He was a Logan boys basketball assistant coach for 10 years. Steve retired in 2017 and was currently serving as Mississippi Valley Conference commissioner, responsible for scheduling all conference games and officials.

During his career, Steve received many accolades, including Coulee Region Officials Association “AD of the Year,” WIAA District 3 “AD of the Year” and Boys and Girls Club “Backer of the Year.” He served as a Key Club Advisor and Interact Club Advisor at Logan High School and he facilitated the 1st IFeed Event. He was also named “Harris Fellow,” and instituted the Champions Mentor Program, in which high school students mentor middle students on the dangers of drug and alcohol use.

Steve also worked to raise funds for the renovation of Swanson Field, including the turf field, a new track and new field event venues. He served on the Logan Booster Club Board of Directors for 27 years and was the chairperson for the annual golf tournament that has raised over $160,000. He also served on the Logan Alumni Association Board of Directors for three years and the Logan Wall of Fame Committee for 15 years. In addition, Steve was named Oktoberfest Parade Marshall in 2007 and was a member of the Oktoberfest Royal Family.

He is survived by his wife, Mary; two children: Scott (Tara) Hole, and Katie (Robert) Hagen; three granddaughters: Brenna, Hannah and Ella; a brother, Ron (Liz) Hole; two sisters: Deb (Steve) Kerska and Kim (Dan) Graff; a brother-in-law, Mike (Dianna) Latshaw, three sisters-in-law: Diane Hamilton, Susie Latshaw, and Lori (Paul) Meyer; many special nephews, nieces and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A memorial service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, May 1, 2022, at La Crosse Logan High School, 1500 Ranger Drive. Pastor Scott Skogen will officiate, and a private family burial with military honors will be in the Oak Grove Cemetery at a later date. Friends may visit with the family on Sunday from noon until the time of the service. For those attending, being that Steve was such an avid Badger and Logan Ranger fan, you are encouraged to wear red and white.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Logan Ranger Booster Club.

