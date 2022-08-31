 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Steven Thomas Davidson

Steven Thomas Davidson

Steven Thomas Davidson, age 63, of Sheboygan, WI, passed away on August 15, 2022 following a heart attack. He was born May 11, 1959 in Viroqua, WI to Raymond and Christine (Ofte) Davidson. He graduated in 1977 from Westby High School.

Steve was a gentle soul and caring brother, uncle and great-uncle. He enjoyed family reunions, playing cards, watching the Green Bay Packers and playing softball in his younger years. Steve had a strong faith and lived his life through his faith.

He is survived by his siblings: Ron (Sue) Davidson, Juanita Brocklehurst, Linda Davidson, Michael (Karen) Davidson and Sanford (Janice) Davidson; nieces and nephews: Bill and Ron Davidson, Amy Ammerman, Tammy and Kevin Hanson, Michaela Vollbrecht, Arielle Gilson, Joshua Davidson, Terry, Jason and Jody Davidson; great-nieces and nephews and longtime friends: Rod Aspenson, DeVerne Hanson, DuWayne Hanson, Monte Tollefson, Howard Hanson and Glenn Jacobson.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Raymond and Christine Davison; siblings: infant Mary, one-year-old David and brother-in-law, Jerry Brockhurst.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at Esofea Bethany Lutheran Church at 11:00 a.m.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Does a lighter interior keep your car cooler?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News