Steven Thomas Davidson, age 63, of Sheboygan, WI, passed away on August 15, 2022 following a heart attack. He was born May 11, 1959 in Viroqua, WI to Raymond and Christine (Ofte) Davidson. He graduated in 1977 from Westby High School.

Steve was a gentle soul and caring brother, uncle and great-uncle. He enjoyed family reunions, playing cards, watching the Green Bay Packers and playing softball in his younger years. Steve had a strong faith and lived his life through his faith.

He is survived by his siblings: Ron (Sue) Davidson, Juanita Brocklehurst, Linda Davidson, Michael (Karen) Davidson and Sanford (Janice) Davidson; nieces and nephews: Bill and Ron Davidson, Amy Ammerman, Tammy and Kevin Hanson, Michaela Vollbrecht, Arielle Gilson, Joshua Davidson, Terry, Jason and Jody Davidson; great-nieces and nephews and longtime friends: Rod Aspenson, DeVerne Hanson, DuWayne Hanson, Monte Tollefson, Howard Hanson and Glenn Jacobson.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Raymond and Christine Davison; siblings: infant Mary, one-year-old David and brother-in-law, Jerry Brockhurst.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at Esofea Bethany Lutheran Church at 11:00 a.m.