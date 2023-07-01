MADISON—Steven William Babcock passed away peacefully at home with his family on June 17, 2023, after a seven-year illness that began with a brain abscess.

He is survived by his wife, Kay; his son, Thomas Babcock; daughter, Sara (John) Lash; grandchildren: Connor, Cassandra, and Cameron Babcock, and Sydney (Allyson Sawatzke), Heidi and Andrew Lash; nephew, Richard (Betsy) Babcock; and niece, Catherine (James) Waldo.

A memorial service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 13, 2023, with the Rev. Rebecca Ninke presiding, military honors to follow. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the service on Thursday.

A full obituary may be viewed and online condolences made at www.gundersonfh.com.

