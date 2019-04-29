Steven W. Lambert
WARRENS -- Steven W. Lambert, 68, of Warrens died Friday, April 26, 2019, at the Serenity House in Tomah.
He was born April 19, 1951, to Wayne and Mabel (Rochester) Lambert Jr., at the Black River Falls Hospital. He grew up in the Warrens area and spent all of his life in Paradise Valley. Steve was a member of the Tomah Graduating High School Class of 1969. After high school, he joined the Wisconsin National Guard and served until 1975. He was united in marriage to Rhonda Van Voorhees Sept. 18, 1971, at St. Matthew's Lutheran Church, Kirby. In 1973, Steve went to work for Hoffman Construction and worked for them for 31 years, until his retirement in 2004. He worked as a mechanic and as a heavy machine operator and was a member of the Local 139 Union. In 1995, Steve started the Lambert Cranberry Marsh; little by little he built the marsh up to the 19 acres that it is today. Over the years, there has been a lot of good friends helping out and working together. He had a farmer's heart and grew corn, soybeans, and radishes. He had a special place in his heart for horses; he would always have a special sugar cube treat for them. Steve was an avid outdoors man and through the years, coon hunted and had beagles, was a trapper, hunted rabbits, turkey, and deer, and took elk hunting trips out west. Most special to Steve was the family hunting trips out to Macy, Neb. He loved his grandchildren very much and they will always remember Papa's bacon venison wraps, singing along with Papa, and the time spent working together on the marsh. He was a member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church. Steve had a personality that could fill up a room. He was a hard worker and would do anything for anybody. He was a devoted husband and a loving father, grandfather, brother and friend.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Rhonda; three sons, Troy (Mick) of Warrens, Wade (Tracy) of Tomah and Kelly of Warrens; four grandchildren, Jordyn, Haden, Kalie and Cortney; two brothers, Douglas (Cindy) and David (Linda), both of Warrens; a sister-in-law, Marilyn Hart; and a brother-in-law, David Van Voorhees; his friends from the 400 Crew; many many friends, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his father and mother-in-law, Charles and Vivian Van Voorhees.
A memorial service will be held at noon Saturday, May 4, at St. Matthew Lutheran Church 4285 U.S. Hwy. 12, Warrens. Pastor Mark Wilkens will officiate. Burial will be at a later date. Relatives and friends are invited to call from 10a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials are given to St. Matthews Lutheran Church or the Serenity House, in care of the Tomah Hospice Touch. Online condolences may be sent to www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.