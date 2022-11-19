MAPLE LAKE, MN—Steven Wade Wikan, Jr., was born on April 8, 1970 in Chippewa Falls, WI died unexpectedly from a suspected heart attack on October 29, 2022 at his home in Maple Lake, Minnesota.

Steven was preceded in death by his sister, Tia, brother, Taurus, his father, Steven Wade Wikan, Sr., and mother, Deborah Lynn Marek. Steven is survived by his brothers: Greg Wikan and Ricky Wikan; daughter, Auashayle; and many other loving relatives and friends.

He led an extremely adventurous life, from as early as the age of 14, Steven and his brother, Taurus would pack up their backpacks and disappear without a word for several months at a time.

Steven made many friends along his journeys throughout his lifetime. Steven fibbed about his age so he could be a ship hand working on a large commercial crab fishing ship in Anchorage, AK, where he fell off the ship into the ice-cold Bering Sea almost losing his life at the age of 17. Steven also worked on the movie set of Robocop3, as a young man and shared many lunches with the leading actors.

Steven spent a lot of time with the Lemieux family of Maple Lake, MN, where he also lived. They loved him as a son, brother and uncle. He spent several years as a successful General Contractor in Alaska. Worked several years for H.B.I. as a Senior Project Manager, traveling all over the United States, building hotels for Sheridan.

He had many talents that included culinary, volunteering, drawing, caregiving and sharing his love for the Lord with others.

Steven’s ashes will be spread throughout Minnesota, Wisconsin, Texas, The Baja, the entire California Coastline to Oregon and will accompany his father’’ ashes in Anchorage, AK. Steven will be missed by many!

A service for Steven Wikan, Jr., was held on Sunday, November 13, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at The Peterson Chapel in Buffalo, MN.