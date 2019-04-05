It is with great sadness that the family of Stuart G. Warner announces his death, Saturday, March 16, 2019, at the age of 75, in rural Chaseburg.
He was born March 28, 1943, in La Crosse, to Glen and Aneta (Schaldach) Warner. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Peter’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Chaseburg. He graduated from Viroqua High School in 1962. He served in the U.S. Army from 1964 to 1966, as an Army Chemical Staff Specialist. He married MaryAnn Phillips in 1969 and they were later divorced. He lived in Phoenix, where he worked in the field of masonry for many years. He later owned a hardware store in Forest Lakes, Ariz., and most recently resided in Navajo County near Snowflake, Ariz., where he lived and worked on the farm of his best friend, John Wenger.
Stuart had many interests, such as reading the Bible, hunting, fishing and collecting various items. He enjoyed living on the farm and growing vegetables and helping others with their building projects.
Stuart is survived by his siblings, Jean (Warner) Carrillo and Gale (Judy) Warner; nephews, Larry (Karen) Carrillo, Vern (Bonnie) Carrillo, Lonnie (Lois) Carrillo, Greg (Kristen) Warner, Brian (LeAnn) Warner; nieces, Gwen (Warner) Fellers, Linda (Paul) Woelper and Lori Carrillo; 10 great-nieces and nephews; and five great-great-nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and older brother, Glen A. “Junior” Warner; and nephew, Steven Warner.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 27, at the Huxley Cemetery in Newton Valley, rural Viroqua. The Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley is assisting the family. A complete obituary and condolences are at selandsfuneralhome.com. Memorials may be given to the Chaseburg American Legion Post #202 at 304 Gilbertson St., Chaseburg, WI 54621; or the charity of choice.