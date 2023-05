Sue Ann Olson, age 75, of Bunkerville, Nevada, passed away on April 30, 2023, at Mesa View Hospital in Mesquite, Nevada. A celebration of life is planned for Aug. 4, 2023, at the United Methodist Church in Viroqua, Wisconsin. Time of celebration is 11 a.m. A luncheon will follow in the basement of the church. Complete obituary can be found at starmortuary.com.