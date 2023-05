Sue E. Brye, 69, of Westby, died on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. A Memorial Service was held at 5 PM on Friday, May 19, 2023, at Country Coon Prairie Lutheran Church, rural Westby. Visitation was held from 3 PM until the time of services with burial in the Coon Prairie Cemetery. Online Condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.