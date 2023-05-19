Sue E. (Erickson) Brye

WESTBY - Sue E. (Erickson) Brye, age 69, loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend passed away at her home in Westby on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. Born October 16, 1953, to the late Robert and Donna (Erlandson) Erickson in Viroqua. Sue married Bruce Brye on June 30, 1972, at Westby Coon Prairie Lutheran Church. The following year they were blessed with their son, Eric.

Sue was a lifelong member of Westby Coon Prairie where she was baptized and confirmed. She shared her piano talents and taught Sunday School for many years at Coon Prairie. Sue graduated from Westby High School with the class of 1971 and went on to earn a degree at Western Wisconsin Technical College as a Medical Assistant. After graduation she worked for Bethel Home and Services in Viroqua, Skemp Clinic, and Blunt Ellis & Loewi Inc. in La Crosse. The majority of her career, however, was as a dedicated employee of Hirsch Clinic in Viroqua where she worked for over 30 years and where she made many lifelong friends.

Bruce and Sue purchased and ran a successful mechanic shop, Corner Mechanics in Westby, from 1987 until 2017. Corner Mechanics was a fixture on Main Street Westby for years. Bruce ran “the station” as it was called by friends and customers, and Sue kept the station running behind the scenes doing the bookwork. The station was known as a place to get an honest repair, but also a place to stop for a cup of coffee or to socialize after work with Bruce and Sue.

Throughout her life Sue had a love of horses. She shared this passion with her dad and brother Bob. Sue competed in High School Rodeo and was an active member of Bar W Riders Saddle Club, coordinating countless shows and events. Sue was also a proud recipient of the WWHSA Friend of the Horse Award. Her horse even competed at the Buckskin World Show in Tulsa, OK. Through the years, she owned many accomplished horses but none more special than her grulla buckskin Show Me Missy affectionately known as “Missy.” As a horse lover she was also thrilled to have attended the 135th Kentucky Derby and for years before and after had a tradition of Derby parties with girlfriends.

Sue was skilled at discovering recipes that had few ingredients but were delicious. Her signature dishes for special events were cheesy potatoes, macaroni salad, and barbeque. She enjoyed hosting and entertaining so each recipe she has shared suggestively notes “feeds a crowd.” Bruce and Sue spent many fun weekends with friends at the Brye cabin and boating on “the river.” Sue especially enjoyed weekends trail riding at Wildcat Mountain State Park and any fun with the “horse girls.” Sue was a talented decorator, and she filled their home with her Santa collection during Christmas. Later in life she developed a deep interest and appreciation for her Norwegian heritage, and a love for following Badger and Packer sports. Sue was smart, quick witted, and had a home that people felt comfortable dropping by. She also very much enjoyed a George Strait or Garth Brooks song.

Sue felt blessed to have two special granddaughters who were the light of her life, Marta and Raisa. If you knew Sue, you have likely heard much about these two girls. Grandma Sue had a knack for remembering their individual interests and would spend countless hours Facetiming the girls and diving into the details of their days with them. Sue was proud to have passed along her love of sewing, reading, and music to the girls. There was no greater joy for Sue than to have a visit from Marta & Raisa.

Sue is survived by her husband of 50 years, Bruce; son, Eric (Kim); granddaughters, Marta Michelle and Raisa Rochelle of Ashland. Also, brothers, Robert (Laurie) Erickson of Westby, Randall (Coral Blanche) Erickson of Mequon and brothers and sisters-in-law, Mark (Carol) Brye of Viroqua and Tom (Shelley) Brye of Westby; nieces and nephews, Cory Brye, Sarah Davis, Adam Erickson, Matt and Emily Erickson, and Sofia Hummer. She is further survived by special aunts and uncles, Carol Navrestad, Rod (Rita) Erlandson, Sherman (Esther) Erlandson, David (Kathy) Erickson; many special friends, and grand dog, Otis.

Sue was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Donna Erickson; in-laws, Wayne and Margaret Brye; aunts and uncles, Ernest (Margot) Erlandson, James Erlandson, and George Navrestad.

Funeral Services will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, May 19, 2023, at Country Coon Prairie Lutheran Church, S2706 Coon Prairie Rd, Westby. Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. until the time of the service with burial in the Coon Prairie Cemetery. Dinner will follow at Vosseteig Funeral Home in Westby. Online Condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be expressed to the Westby Area Historical Society, Country Coon Prairie Preservation Inc., and the Restoring Hope Transplant House, Middleton.

Sue's family would like to thank the countless medical teams that cared for Sue over the last several years including Tamsen Morgan, PA-C, the La Farge Clinic, the UW Pulmonary Transplant Team, Dr. Sonetti, Dr. Guzy, Don Hawes, RN and staff, friends, family and all who supported Sue and her family.