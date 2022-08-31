Sue M. Quillin, 61, died Monday, August 29, 2022 at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. Sue was born in La Crosse, WI, June 30, 1961 to Phillip J. Quillin and Barbara (Stuber) Quillin.

She is a graduate of Aquinas Catholic Schools and University of Wisconsin—La Crosse.

Sue enjoyed a rewarding career in Sales and Marketing, serving the community through Aquinas Catholic Schools Foundation Board and support of other organizations. She also appreciated time with family and friends, Packers games, grilling and games at The Shop, and awide range of travel experiences.

She is survived by Barbara (Stuber) Quillin, Mike and Barb (Weber) Quillin, Kyle (Kari) Quillin, Riley Quillin, and Casi (Nathan) Quillin.

She was preceded in passing by her father, Phillip Quillin.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 1333 13th St. South, La Crosse, WI. Rev. Rick Roberts will officiate with private inurnment to be held in Catholic Cemetery at a later date. The visitation will be held from 9:30 AM until the time of Mass at Church on Saturday.

A celebration of life will take place at Earl’s Grocery & Saloon, 401 3rd Street S, La Crosse,Wisconsin at 12:30-2:00, immediately following the service.

The family would like to express its thanks to Gundersen Health System for the excellent care given.

In lieu of flowers please send memorials to Aquinas Catholic Schools Foundation, S.M. QuillinFund or La Crosse Community Foundation, Susan M. Quillin fund.

